Girraween N.P.
An amazing string of deep pools hollowed out from the granite rocks -difficult to get a shot showing them - a drone would be sooo good in this spot.
20th August 2024
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne
Great shot with the figure almost dwarfed by the granite magnificence but the umbrella pointing so you don't miss her. Great composition
August 18th, 2024
Corinne C
A wonderful perspective and composition of these amazing pools
August 18th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
Amazing indeed and a great location for a photographer
August 18th, 2024
