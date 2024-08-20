Previous
Girraween N.P. by robz
Girraween N.P.

An amazing string of deep pools hollowed out from the granite rocks -difficult to get a shot showing them - a drone would be sooo good in this spot.
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
Great shot with the figure almost dwarfed by the granite magnificence but the umbrella pointing so you don't miss her. Great composition
August 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful perspective and composition of these amazing pools
August 18th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
Amazing indeed and a great location for a photographer
August 18th, 2024  
