Where the photos come from...

I thought I might just show the plans for our blocks. We bought the black block 13 years ago. The option to buy the blue block came along 3 years later. Our kids bought that one.

There is only the one house - shown in a red circle. There are multiple large granite domes and pancakes - shown with a white cross. There are several dams - shown with a red D. There are quite a lot of very boring agricultural paddocks - shown with a green A. And there are a couple of old, very photographic, orchards -shown with a yellow O.

We bought the first one on a mad impulse - from an ad on Gumtree! It has turned out to be one of the best things we ever did.

I hope you don't mind me showing this - I thought it might make more sense of some of the photos that I take. Cheers Rob