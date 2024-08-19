Previous
Where the photos come from...

I thought I might just show the plans for our blocks. We bought the black block 13 years ago. The option to buy the blue block came along 3 years later. Our kids bought that one.
There is only the one house - shown in a red circle. There are multiple large granite domes and pancakes - shown with a white cross. There are several dams - shown with a red D. There are quite a lot of very boring agricultural paddocks - shown with a green A. And there are a couple of old, very photographic, orchards -shown with a yellow O.
We bought the first one on a mad impulse - from an ad on Gumtree! It has turned out to be one of the best things we ever did.
I hope you don't mind me showing this - I thought it might make more sense of some of the photos that I take. Cheers Rob
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice area for capturing photos
August 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
How close are you to civilisation or is this very remote? Certainly interesting to see.
Thank you for sharing.
August 17th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
What an interesting shot, and such huge plots
August 17th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@wakelys Hi Susan. We're about 10 minutes out from Stanthorpe. It's a reasonably large (pop approx 5,500) town about 3 hours drive from the capitol of our state. It's got lots of wineries and agricultural areas eg strawberries, so also has quite a lot of facilities catering to tourists and locals. It keeps us out of mischief looking after it! Cheers Rob
August 17th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Definitely helps with perspective for us non-residents. Looks like a great spot and should give you all sorts of images for some time.
August 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
A very nice perspective and property!
August 17th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice to see the aerial and the context for some of your images.
August 17th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great Nice to see place 👍😊
August 17th, 2024  
