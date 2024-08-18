An encouraging sight..

Also, a moment of decision. This image originally had a wire fence in front of the barrels. I spent quite a bit of time carefully removing them, in my normal editing program, with the trusty clone brush. Then, as an experiment, I tried the inbuilt, AI generated, removal tool associated with the Microsoft editing program on my computer. It did the same job in approx 2 seconds - with a much cleaner, crisper result! I had used it before with mixed results - especially not good at removing larger sections. However, for small scale, detailed removal I'm now a convert! Cheers Rob