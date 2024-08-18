Previous
An encouraging sight.. by robz
An encouraging sight..

Also, a moment of decision. This image originally had a wire fence in front of the barrels. I spent quite a bit of time carefully removing them, in my normal editing program, with the trusty clone brush. Then, as an experiment, I tried the inbuilt, AI generated, removal tool associated with the Microsoft editing program on my computer. It did the same job in approx 2 seconds - with a much cleaner, crisper result! I had used it before with mixed results - especially not good at removing larger sections. However, for small scale, detailed removal I'm now a convert! Cheers Rob
Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Looks potentially delicious!
August 16th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
The mist adds to this wonderful image
August 16th, 2024  
Amazing what Ai can achieve.
August 16th, 2024  
