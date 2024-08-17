Sign up
Previous
Photo 2510
Bottling under way - at one of the smallest wineries. They make award winning wines!
4 family members -Mum adding CO2 to the empty bottle, Dad filling the bottle with wine, No.1 grandson capping the bottle and No.2 grandson stacking the bottles in the big, blue bin.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
8
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3567
photos
135
followers
109
following
687% complete
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
Casablanca
ace
That reminds me of Bethany Wines in the Barossa Valley. They were just a couple of people in a family running it. Great pic
August 15th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Hi Casablanca- Funny you should say that. On our first trip around Oz in 1979 most of the wineries were like that - even those that are now Internationally successful eg Wolfblass, Tyrrells, Vasse Felix...... On our last trip most of them were either very large corporate affairs or very small boutique, family affairs. The granite belt is a bit of a mix but mainly still family run. Lovely to visit because you can have a good old chat while tasting their wines.. :) Cheers Rob
August 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
The small ones usually do make the best wines. Marvelous shot of the action!
August 15th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Great capture of the process
August 15th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Good memories and stories in this shot, Rob
@robz
. I remember when some of the now big name wineries around Rutherglen used to sell from roadside sheds. And I remember buying one wine in particular in plastic carboys (demijohns) and bottling it ourselves
August 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great production line.
August 15th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Great shot. nice pov. easy fav.
August 15th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks like great fun , I hope you returned with a bottle (or two !!!)
August 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
