Some in-camera "Illustration" shots #7 by robz
Photo 2497

Some in-camera "Illustration" shots #7

Entering Murwillumbah, - built on the banks of the Tweed River, in the shadow of a volcanic plug, named by Capt. Cook as Mt Warning. A sugar growing area near the GC..
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
can't mistake that shape tho!
August 1st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fabulously creative…
August 1st, 2024  
Lesley ace
Love what you’ve done here. Awesome
August 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I like the outline of the mountains.
August 1st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat image
August 1st, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A super effect
August 1st, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
August 1st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot like it👍😊
August 1st, 2024  
Kate ace
Nice
August 1st, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
I really like this painterly effect
August 1st, 2024  
