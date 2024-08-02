Previous
Some in-camera "Illustration" shots #6

Each winery in our area has their own individual method of pruning their vines. This winery produces rows of delightfully shaped patterns. :)
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Linda Godwin
Vines are like dancers all in a row
July 31st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very creative…. & fun
July 31st, 2024  
