Photo 2496
Some in-camera "Illustration" shots #6
Each winery in our area has their own individual method of pruning their vines. This winery produces rows of delightfully shaped patterns. :)
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Linda Godwin
Vines are like dancers all in a row
July 31st, 2024
Beverley
Very creative…. & fun
July 31st, 2024
