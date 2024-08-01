Previous
Some in-camera "Illustration" shots #5 by robz
Photo 2495

Some in-camera "Illustration" shots #5

A close up of some of the lichen which lives happily on the very old fence posts.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Linda Godwin
Beautiful work of art
July 30th, 2024  
Judith Johnson
Superb capture
July 30th, 2024  
Casablanca
Nice shapes
July 30th, 2024  
Mags
A beautiful work of art!
July 30th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy
Nice!
July 30th, 2024  
Suzanne
Nice one!
July 30th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
Surreal, science fiction
July 30th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini
I love how you have transformed the everyday into art!
July 30th, 2024  
