Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2494
Some in-camera "Illustration" shots #4
A bit of a trial shot on our national flower....an Aussie Wattle. Thanks again Ann
@olivetreeann
for suggesting some of these without the weird colours. Cheers Rob
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3551
photos
136
followers
109
following
683% complete
View this month »
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Lovely colour. Strange how the effect has removed all the detail.
July 29th, 2024
KV
ace
When you use the in camera illustration can you still see the original image? I’ve not played around with in camera editing features.
July 29th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
almost abstract!
July 29th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely👍😊
July 29th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
nice 'n artsy
July 29th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Quite like the softness of this.
July 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close