Some in-camera "Illustration" shots #4

A bit of a trial shot on our national flower....an Aussie Wattle. Thanks again Ann @olivetreeann for suggesting some of these without the weird colours. Cheers Rob
Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
683% complete

Casablanca ace
Lovely colour. Strange how the effect has removed all the detail.
July 29th, 2024  
KV ace
When you use the in camera illustration can you still see the original image? I’ve not played around with in camera editing features.
July 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
almost abstract!
July 29th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely👍😊
July 29th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
nice 'n artsy
July 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Quite like the softness of this.
July 29th, 2024  
