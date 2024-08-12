Sign up
Photo 2506
The Ballandean Pyramid...
Built by one man with a big machine! It's at the Southern end of the Granite Belt and is truly a crazy thing. That's a full sized gum tree in front of it! :)
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
3
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3563
photos
135
followers
109
following
686% complete
View this month »
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
Suzanne
ace
The things you see in Oz!! It's huge!
August 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
My first question was why so googled to find the answer. Oh well I guess that it is now an orderly pile.
August 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
August 10th, 2024
