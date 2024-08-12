Previous
The Ballandean Pyramid... by robz
Photo 2506

The Ballandean Pyramid...

Built by one man with a big machine! It's at the Southern end of the Granite Belt and is truly a crazy thing. That's a full sized gum tree in front of it! :)
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
686% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
The things you see in Oz!! It's huge!
August 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
My first question was why so googled to find the answer. Oh well I guess that it is now an orderly pile.
August 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
August 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise