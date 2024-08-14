Previous
The frog pond. by robz
The frog pond.

The turtles love it too..
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
How beautiful.
August 12th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
August 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
August 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely reflections
August 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A wildlife haven.
August 12th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
A tranquil and calm setting Rob
August 12th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely reflections, like it👍😊
August 12th, 2024  
