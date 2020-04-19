Previous
Next
LHG-3191-Iris by rontu
Photo 1255

LHG-3191-Iris

So glad I have several Iris blooming around our pond.
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
343% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
So well balanced, with beautiful focus and color.
April 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise