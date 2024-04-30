Previous
LHG_0001. Ospreys nest at lake oconee by rontu
LHG_0001. Ospreys nest at lake oconee

Went out to lake oconee to check to see of the nest in a cove was active. She acts like she is still sitting on eggs. They have built up their nest too.
30th April 2024

Linda Godwin

@rontu
John Falconer ace
What a fantastic image. Well captured.
May 2nd, 2024  
