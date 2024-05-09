Previous
LHG_0115Hummingbird returns in the rain by rontu
Photo 2395

LHG_0115Hummingbird returns in the rain

Whoo hooo there are two of them back!! It's raining today but I have noticed one male and a female zipping around today. So glad to see them!
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Olwynne
Lovely shot
May 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
May 9th, 2024  
