LHG_9618 green Anole resting by rontu
LHG_9618 green Anole resting

He looks a little thin, I am glad to see him scoot across the deck so nimbly
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Islandgirl ace
Cute capture!
April 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 25th, 2024  
