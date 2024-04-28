Previous
LHG_9652 yellow crown night heron by rontu
LHG_9652 yellow crown night heron

Two friends drove out early this morning to Clyde Shepard Nature Preserve hoping to find the yellow-crowned night herons. We were not disappointed as we got to see 2 of them
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Outstanding capture!
April 28th, 2024  
