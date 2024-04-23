Previous
LHG_9588louisana iris by rontu
LHG_9588louisana iris

The iris look nice around the pond this time of year.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
April 23rd, 2024  
