LHG_9575Rose-breasted grosbeaks by rontu
Photo 2384

LHG_9575Rose-breasted grosbeaks

So glad to see 3 or 4 rose-breasted grosbeaks migrating through. Hope they stay a few days, I have the sunflower seeds for them! I'm looking forward to the hummingbirds that come in after the grosbeaks and buntings.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture of these two, seems to be a bit of a discussion going on!
April 22nd, 2024  
