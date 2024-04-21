Previous
IMG_8282 RePlanting of the corn
IMG_8282 RePlanting of the corn

Visited my nephew yesterday. He was replanting his corn as the first seeds did not sprout after 10 days. He was putting in Silver Queen from some he had saved from 2 years ago.
Linda Godwin

@rontu
