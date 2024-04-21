Sign up
Photo 2383
IMG_8282 RePlanting of the corn
Visited my nephew yesterday. He was replanting his corn as the first seeds did not sprout after 10 days. He was putting in Silver Queen from some he had saved from 2 years ago.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Linda Godwin
Tags
gardening
