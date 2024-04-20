Previous
LHG_9531 Immature male Common Whitetail dragonfly by rontu
LHG_9531 Immature male Common Whitetail dragonfly

Starting to see a few dragonflies around, I noticed this one on my new canna lily starts. I believe this to be an immature male common whitetail.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture
April 20th, 2024  
