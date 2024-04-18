Previous
LHG_ Eclipse composite at location by rontu
LHG_ Eclipse composite at location

I have finally gotten my Eclipse composite put together. The background was taken at Shoal Bay Campground where we watched the event. I stitched vertical shots together and then put my eclipse phases into my pano.
18th April 2024

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Such a wonderful composite, it sure must have been a lot of work. The location in itself is stunning too.
April 18th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow nicely created.
April 18th, 2024  
