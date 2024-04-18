Sign up
Previous
Photo 2381
LHG_ Eclipse composite at location
I have finally gotten my Eclipse composite put together. The background was taken at Shoal Bay Campground where we watched the event. I stitched vertical shots together and then put my eclipse phases into my pano.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
2
1
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2381
photos
105
followers
71
following
652% complete
View this month »
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
4th April 2024 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eclipse
,
composite
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful composite, it sure must have been a lot of work. The location in itself is stunning too.
April 18th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow nicely created.
April 18th, 2024
