LHG_9524Burgundy Iris by rontu
LHG_9524Burgundy Iris

The wind is playing havoc with the blooming Iris. Nice to see this two-tone burgundy is still standing up.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
John Falconer ace
Beautiful. Great closeup.
April 17th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love the colors and details
April 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of this beauty, such wonderful colours.
April 17th, 2024  
