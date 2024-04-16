Previous
LHG_9516purple double Iris by rontu
Photo 2379

LHG_9516purple double Iris

Proud to have this super duper tall double Iris blooming in the yard.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
651% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Lovely colour, detail and dof
April 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful bold tone for this iris
April 16th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 16th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
April 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise