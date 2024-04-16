Sign up
Previous
Photo 2379
LHG_9516purple double Iris
Proud to have this super duper tall double Iris blooming in the yard.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
4
3
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2379
photos
105
followers
71
following
651% complete
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
16th April 2024 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iris
Rob Z
ace
Lovely colour, detail and dof
April 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful bold tone for this iris
April 16th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 16th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
April 16th, 2024
