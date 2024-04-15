Previous
LHG_9418 Brown- headed Nuthatch by rontu
LHG_9418 Brown- headed Nuthatch

I noticed this brown-headed nuthatch while in the kayak yesterday. they are digging out the hole and she just does fit.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional beauty
April 15th, 2024  
