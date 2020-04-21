Previous
LHG-3248-Daisy by rontu
Photo 1257

LHG-3248-Daisy

The wild daisy are just starting to bloom in the lower yard, no mowing on that terrace until they go to seed.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Peter Dulis ace
wow - love it a bit like mine :)
April 21st, 2020  
