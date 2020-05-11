Previous
LHG-5447- wood duck in grasses by rontu
Photo 1277

LHG-5447- wood duck in grasses

I look for this beautiful guy early in the morning light, happy to see him take a swim on my side of the pond.
11th May 2020

Linda Godwin

@rontu
George ace
Lovely colours and excellent clear focus.
May 11th, 2020  
