LHG-5986- night Cereus close up by rontu
Photo 1288

LHG-5986- night Cereus close up

Close up of the inter part of the night blooming cereus cactus plant
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Stunning macro of the beautiful flower, I don't think I've seen it before.
May 24th, 2020  
