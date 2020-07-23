Sign up
Photo 1339
LHG-9804-Turtle basking
As one walks around the edges of the pond this time of year the turtles are up and out enjoying basking on a log until just that one closer step, then cerplunk they are gone.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
pondturtle
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
July 23rd, 2020
*lynn
ace
Great capture, I can never get close enough to get a shot like this!
July 23rd, 2020
