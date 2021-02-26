Previous
LHG_9790- Lincoln`s Sparrow by rontu
LHG_9790- Lincoln`s Sparrow

I believe I am right in thinking this is a Lincoln`s Sparrow
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Maggiemae ace
He's looking a bit nervous! I think we might call them hedge sparrows! But on research they are native to North America.
February 26th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab capture
February 26th, 2021  
