LHG-2883- peachy daylily by rontu
Photo 1570

LHG-2883- peachy daylily

It sad that the daylilys only last such a short time. This one is a different color, peachy.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
KV ace
What an amazing color.
June 8th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful color!
June 8th, 2021  
