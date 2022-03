LHG_6735Kenny Rogers gravesite

I found Kenny Rogers gravesite at Oakland cemetry. The family apparently purchased a plot from another family that owed it previously. All lots are sold and thats the only way to get a burial site at Oakland cemetry. He was first buried in Sandy Springs Ga and recently moved him to Oakland. The granite is impressive and inside it reads will the circle be unbroken, makes one hear the song in our heads.