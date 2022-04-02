Previous
Next
LHG_7690Playing with our shadows at Valley of fire by rontu
Photo 1796

LHG_7690Playing with our shadows at Valley of fire

On the trails at Valley of Fire BLM Campground in New mexico. Just playing with our shadows before sunset. One night a cloud bank moved in and tonight no clouds at all.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
492% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Jerik and I were doing that with the shadows the other day - brought a smile to my face.
April 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise