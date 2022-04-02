Sign up
Photo 1796
LHG_7690Playing with our shadows at Valley of fire
On the trails at Valley of Fire BLM Campground in New mexico. Just playing with our shadows before sunset. One night a cloud bank moved in and tonight no clouds at all.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
Tags
newmexico
,
blm
,
valleyoffire
Milanie
ace
Jerik and I were doing that with the shadows the other day - brought a smile to my face.
April 3rd, 2022
