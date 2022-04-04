Previous
Next
LHG_7742Three rivers petroglyph by rontu
Photo 1798

LHG_7742Three rivers petroglyph

Taken at Three Rivers Petroglyph site in New Mexico where its about a one mile hike to see the petroglyphs. This is a BigHorn sheep pierced by arrows.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
492% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such an amazing sight and capture.
April 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise