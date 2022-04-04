Sign up
Photo 1798
LHG_7742Three rivers petroglyph
Taken at Three Rivers Petroglyph site in New Mexico where its about a one mile hike to see the petroglyphs. This is a BigHorn sheep pierced by arrows.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
1
0
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1798
photos
88
followers
67
following
492% complete
1791
1792
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
3rd April 2022 12:51pm
Tags
petroglyphs
Diana
ace
Such an amazing sight and capture.
April 4th, 2022
