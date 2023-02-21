Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2026
LHG_4093Ladder-Backed Woodpecker BentsenRGV
This male Ladder-Backed Woodpecker is paying me no mind as he is busy. Taken at BentsenRGVState park. They can survive in the dry country of the southwest even on small trees.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
2
2
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2026
photos
93
followers
65
following
555% complete
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
2nd February 2023 12:43pm
Public
Tags
woodpecker
,
ladder-backedwoodpecker
,
texasbirds
amyK
ace
He’s a beauty! Wonderfully detailed capture.
February 24th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
What a beauty!
February 24th, 2023
