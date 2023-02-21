Previous
LHG_4093Ladder-Backed Woodpecker BentsenRGV by rontu
LHG_4093Ladder-Backed Woodpecker BentsenRGV

This male Ladder-Backed Woodpecker is paying me no mind as he is busy. Taken at BentsenRGVState park. They can survive in the dry country of the southwest even on small trees.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
amyK ace
He’s a beauty! Wonderfully detailed capture.
February 24th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
What a beauty!
February 24th, 2023  
