LHG_8089 Ibis in golden light

A pair of Ibis with their breeding plumage taken at saddlecreek in afternoon golden light.In breeding plumage the legs, lores and bill become a bright red or geranium color and the lower part of the bill becomes dark which can extend two thirds of the way up the bill. The feathers remain white and the eyes remain sky blue regardless of the plumage phase the adult White Ibis are in. In nonbreeding plumage the billand legs are a pink salmon color.