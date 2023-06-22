Previous
LHG_4662 The Beav eating plants by rontu
Photo 2113

LHG_4662 The Beav eating plants

I usually see this "Rodent " very early in the morning and when the moon is full of early evenings.Distructive critter!
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
