LHG_5436 Osprey with fish for the family by rontu
LHG_5436 Osprey with fish for the family

The osprey at one nest have three youngsters they are still feeding. They are almost ready and could leave the nest.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Corinne C ace
It caught a big fish! Fabulous pic.
July 1st, 2023  
Diana ace
What a fabulous capture, great focus and dof.
July 1st, 2023  
