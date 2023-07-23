Previous
LHG_5935Silver spotted skipper on Lily by rontu
LHG_5935Silver spotted skipper on Lily

The lillies have been wonderful this year. The butterflys and the hummingbirds have noticed them too.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A delightful image
July 23rd, 2023  
