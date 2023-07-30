Sign up
Previous
Photo 2136
LHG_6154 Hummer on salvia
Sat out in my yard with a friend watching the hummers buzzing this morning. Of all the flowers I have they seem to come back to the salvia.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
1
1
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
30th July 2023 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and details, love the flowers.
July 30th, 2023
