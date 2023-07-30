Previous
LHG_6154 Hummer on salvia by rontu
LHG_6154 Hummer on salvia

Sat out in my yard with a friend watching the hummers buzzing this morning. Of all the flowers I have they seem to come back to the salvia.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Amazing capture and details, love the flowers.
July 30th, 2023  
