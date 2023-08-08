Previous
LHG_6486 Female Hummer approach by rontu
LHG_6486 Female Hummer approach

I seem to never tire of watching these dynamite birds. August the garden and feeders are busy here.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Jesika
Super capture
August 9th, 2023  
