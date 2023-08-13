Sign up
Photo 2149
LHG_7064 Nacoochee indian mound at sunrise
Went to the Nacoochee Indian mound historic site at firts light. Sunrise was just to the left in fog. We got there before the cows got up.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
Linda Godwin
@rontu
fog
nacoochee
Dave
ace
Great capture, very mystical! My wife and traveled around southern Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia one vacation visiting the various mounds. They are amazing.
August 13th, 2023
