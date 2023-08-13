Previous
LHG_7064 Nacoochee indian mound at sunrise by rontu
LHG_7064 Nacoochee indian mound at sunrise

Went to the Nacoochee Indian mound historic site at firts light. Sunrise was just to the left in fog. We got there before the cows got up.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Dave ace
Great capture, very mystical! My wife and traveled around southern Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia one vacation visiting the various mounds. They are amazing.
August 13th, 2023  
