LHG_7203 taste of the milkweed by rontu
Photo 2155

LHG_7203 taste of the milkweed

Enjoing the hummers while they are still here. They are busy buffing up getting ready for their journey.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Christine Sztukowski ace
So very beautifully processed
August 19th, 2023  
