Photo 2158
LHG_7632Gulf Fritillary
Seems the Gulf Fritillarys are the most frequent to the lantanas.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Linda Godwin
Tags
butterfly
fritillary
Rosie Kind
ace
Perfect
August 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and colour!
August 22nd, 2023
