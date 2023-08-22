Previous
LHG_7632Gulf Fritillary by rontu
LHG_7632Gulf Fritillary

Seems the Gulf Fritillarys are the most frequent to the lantanas.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Rosie Kind ace
Perfect
August 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colour!
August 22nd, 2023  
