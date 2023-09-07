Previous
LHG_8545Mr Munch by rontu
Photo 2172

LHG_8545Mr Munch

This is a tobacco Hornworn, notice the red spike at the tail. They ate my tomatoes the first round the plants tried to make a comeback now I have found Mr Munch on them again.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
595% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise