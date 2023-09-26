Previous
LHG_9969Dragonfly at 5 rivers by rontu
LHG_9969Dragonfly at 5 rivers

I noticed this very large and reddish dragonfly on my walk along the marsh this morning. Don`t have my dragonly book with me but I am thinking its possibly a Needhams skimmer.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
George ace
Fabulous close up.
September 26th, 2023  
Shepherdman's Wife
wonderful
September 26th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Superb shot
September 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
Amazing capture!
September 26th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
Whatever kind of dragonfly it is, it is a beauty!
September 26th, 2023  
