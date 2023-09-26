Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2191
LHG_9969Dragonfly at 5 rivers
I noticed this very large and reddish dragonfly on my walk along the marsh this morning. Don`t have my dragonly book with me but I am thinking its possibly a Needhams skimmer.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2191
photos
97
followers
67
following
600% complete
View this month »
2184
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Taken
26th September 2023 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dragongfly
George
ace
Fabulous close up.
September 26th, 2023
Shepherdman's Wife
wonderful
September 26th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Superb shot
September 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
Amazing capture!
September 26th, 2023
Ingrid
ace
Whatever kind of dragonfly it is, it is a beauty!
September 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close