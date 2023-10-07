Sign up
Photo 2202
LHG_0861 PitcherPlants
Took a stroll through the pitcher plant bog at Weeks Bay. Heard several birds while there. I saw more pitcher plants than I ever have there they have made a comeback since the last storms in past years.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Linda Godwin
Album
365
7th October 2023 7:48am
Tags
pitcherplants
weeksbay
