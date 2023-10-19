Sign up
Photo 2212
LHG_3030Family ofJavelinas at our campsite at Choke Canyon state park
The javelina families just stroll all through the park and right through our campsites. Entertaining to watch but they do have a musky odor.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Linda Godwin
Tags
javelina
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! Great sighting and capture.
October 21st, 2023
