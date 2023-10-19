Previous
LHG_3030Family ofJavelinas at our campsite at Choke Canyon state park by rontu
LHG_3030Family ofJavelinas at our campsite at Choke Canyon state park

The javelina families just stroll all through the park and right through our campsites. Entertaining to watch but they do have a musky odor.
Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! Great sighting and capture.
October 21st, 2023  
