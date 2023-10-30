Previous
LHG_5154 Queen Close up by rontu
LHG_5154 Queen Close up

Close up of the Queen. Today I am catching up as we have a cold front that come in. The difference of forty degrees in the afternoons here. Hope this doesn`t last long.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags
Such a beautiful butterfly.
October 30th, 2023  
Randy Lubbering
That's a beauty
October 30th, 2023  
Corinne C
Fabulous image
October 30th, 2023  
