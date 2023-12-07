Previous
LHG_7648Road runner squack at the pond by rontu
LHG_7648Road runner squack at the pond

The afternoon I watched three roadrunners near this watering hole was amazing. The fast ground runners scurrying around squawking and bill rattling was so fun.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Oh how I love this, had to laugh out loud! We have so many acting in a similar way :-)
December 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
December 7th, 2023  
