LHG_8635 clay colored thrush by rontu
LHG_8635 clay colored thrush

The clay colored thrush drinking at the water ball fountain.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Beautiful composition and capture, such a lovely looking bird.
December 15th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture and great timing.
December 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
December 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Just fabulous!
December 15th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
EXCELLENT capture...perfect focus, dof & composition!
December 15th, 2023  
