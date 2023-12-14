Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2264
LHG_8635 clay colored thrush
The clay colored thrush drinking at the water ball fountain.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
5
4
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
2nd November 2023 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful composition and capture, such a lovely looking bird.
December 15th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture and great timing.
December 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
December 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Just fabulous!
December 15th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
EXCELLENT capture...perfect focus, dof & composition!
December 15th, 2023
