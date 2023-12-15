Previous
LHG_0820 Green Jay by rontu
Photo 2265

LHG_0820 Green Jay

The Green Jay on the perch at the bird feeding station, they enjoy the fruit as well as seeds.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
620% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous capture of this amazing bird!
December 15th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
What an exotic looking bird! Beautiful colors & detail!
December 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise